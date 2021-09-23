No swimming pools to be built in county Cork for foreseeable future

NO county council swimming pools are going to be built in the foreseeable future, according to Carrigaline Municipal District Officer Carol Conway.

The stance from the local authority was made clear following a motion from Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath asking for a feasibility report for a pool in Carrigaline.

In its response, the Carrigaline MD said it will not commit to a feasibility study saying “we do not have the budget to provide a swimming pool in Carrigaline, and the need is negligible.”

Mr McGrath said he was very disappointed after receiving the “blunt” response from the council on his motion.

“We didn’t ask for a swimming pool, we asked for a feasibility study for a swimming pool. There is a difference, I would have hoped that the decision which was made in the first line of that response would have been taken in consultation with members," he said.

The councillor outlined that Carrigaline is the largest town in the county and said while there is a private pool in the hotel, that is not accessible to everyone.

“The demand for a facility like this is huge,” he said.

Municipal District Officer Carol Conway apologised for how the response sounded.

“I apologise if you thought my response is blunt, but I didn’t want any ambiguity. We don’t have the budget for this...Cork County Council won’t be running and maintaining a pool, we don’t have the budget for that.”

Mr McGrath asked Ms Conway to clarify the response saying: “To extrapolate from what we are saying here, Cork County Council is not going to be providing any new swimming pools in any location in Cork county” to which she agreed.

Open water marathon swimmer Niall Kenny, who is part of a committee campaigning for a 50m pool in Cork city said any time you ask a council about adding to, or upgrading, their swimming pools, either indoor or outdoor, the default seems to be ‘no money!’

“Unfortunately they’re not taking a long-term view that any money invested will have huge benefits to tackle obesity and other medical issues as the population ages,” he said.

"Also, swimming is a gateway sport to other marine activities and is an important life skill. Outside of the life skill, safety and health considerations swimming is consistently shown to be the second most popular sport behind personal exercise.

“Swimming forms a critical part of the €230m sports and fitness industry in Ireland which employs 9,500 people across the country. The importance of swimming to the physical and social environment and its impact on the physical and mental health and well-being of people cannot be underestimated," he said.