Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Folk Fest lines up host of live music

Folk Fest lines up host of live music

Musicians Fiona Kennedy, Anna Mitchell and Mary Greene who will perform Gals at Play at Triskel Christchurch as part of the 42nd Cork Folk Festival. Picture: Darragh Kane

Roisin Burke

THE 42nd Cork Folk Festival will take place across the city from Wednesday, September 29, to Sunday, October 3.

The festival has programmed four headline concerts at the Triskel Arts Centre featuring the likes of Freddie White (Sold Out), Steve Cooney, Tara Breen and Fiona Kennedy.

An open-air concert Folk Fest in the Park, with Seán Ó Sé & The Abbey Céili Band, will take place live at Fitzgerald Park. There will be a celebration of legendary traditional singer Margaret Barry and her grandfather, piper Robert (Bob) Thompson, in St Peter’s Church, and a film showing of Ceol na bhFánaithe featuring Margaret Barry. 

Sessions from some of the country’s finest folk and trad musicians, Dermot Byrne, Pádraig Rynne, Mary Greene, Anna Mitchell, Eoin O Riabhaigh, Johnny McCarthy and Tim O’Riordan, and Marty Barry and Cathal Ó Curráin, Maire Ni Chéileachair, Matt Cranitch, and Nesbitt, will also take place.

Emphasis on live music 

“The festival will celebrate the music of Cork with a strong emphasis on live music," Festival co-organiser William Hammond said. "We are indebted to the Cork City Council and Arts Office who grant-aided the festival this year. Throughout the year, myself and festival chairman Jim Walsh have gone through different variations of how the festival could happen in 2021 and scrubbed plans many times as the Covid situation deteriorated. 

"But with the health concerns improving we have settled on a programme that will entice Cork lovers of live acoustic music.”

Other events 

The festival will also feature the launch of Cork 1920, A City In Flames CD by John Murphy and invite you to join John for the Rebels of Cork Walking Tour, or follow the Hedge School Sessions — a series of secret sessions organised to coincide with the Folk Fest. 

You can also join a Cork Singers’ Club Zoom Singing Session or various Zoom Workshops in Sliabh Luachra Tunes, Traditional Song, Uilleann Pipes and Flute.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Mar 8, 2021 Cork principal shocked by 'frightening' changes to tracing and testing guidelines
Cork students commuting up to five hours a day; protest taking place today Cork students commuting up to five hours a day; protest taking place today
YACHTING-NZL-AMCUP 1,000 sign petition in support of Cork bid for America’s Cup
cork artscork festivals
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

Close contact tracing to end in creches and primary schools

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more