Folk Fest lines up host of live music

THE 42nd Cork Folk Festival will take place across the city from Wednesday, September 29, to Sunday, October 3.

The festival has programmed four headline concerts at the Triskel Arts Centre featuring the likes of Freddie White (Sold Out), Steve Cooney, Tara Breen and Fiona Kennedy.

An open-air concert Folk Fest in the Park, with Seán Ó Sé & The Abbey Céili Band, will take place live at Fitzgerald Park. There will be a celebration of legendary traditional singer Margaret Barry and her grandfather, piper Robert (Bob) Thompson, in St Peter’s Church, and a film showing of Ceol na bhFánaithe featuring Margaret Barry.

Sessions from some of the country’s finest folk and trad musicians, Dermot Byrne, Pádraig Rynne, Mary Greene, Anna Mitchell, Eoin O Riabhaigh, Johnny McCarthy and Tim O’Riordan, and Marty Barry and Cathal Ó Curráin, Maire Ni Chéileachair, Matt Cranitch, and Nesbitt, will also take place.

Emphasis on live music

“The festival will celebrate the music of Cork with a strong emphasis on live music," Festival co-organiser William Hammond said. "We are indebted to the Cork City Council and Arts Office who grant-aided the festival this year. Throughout the year, myself and festival chairman Jim Walsh have gone through different variations of how the festival could happen in 2021 and scrubbed plans many times as the Covid situation deteriorated.

"But with the health concerns improving we have settled on a programme that will entice Cork lovers of live acoustic music.”

Other events

The festival will also feature the launch of Cork 1920, A City In Flames CD by John Murphy and invite you to join John for the Rebels of Cork Walking Tour, or follow the Hedge School Sessions — a series of secret sessions organised to coincide with the Folk Fest.

You can also join a Cork Singers’ Club Zoom Singing Session or various Zoom Workshops in Sliabh Luachra Tunes, Traditional Song, Uilleann Pipes and Flute.