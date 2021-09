A BUSY junction in Carrigaline is to receive interim safety measures while waiting for Part 8 approval for a roundabout to ease traffic issues in the area.

The problem of traffic at Ballinrea Cross was raised by Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath.

“To be frank about it, people hold their breath going through the crossroads, it just isn’t safe,” he said.

“The addition of the school campus has led to more traffic going through the crossroads. We need safety measures in place, pending the development of a roundabout.”

Mr McGrath outlined that the roundabout, which was earmarked for going to part 8 by the end of this year, has been pushed out to summer 2022.

“There has been a litany of incidents over the years, and with the increased traffic, it is now coming to the fore. I would like if a safety audit was carried out and I would be very very surprised if it didn’t recommend significant changes.”

Engineer Madeleine Healy said the road markings on all four approaches were to be refreshed.