Friends of Cork man paralysed in fall seek help to raise €100k

FRIENDS of a Cork man paralysed in a recent accident have appealed for the public’s help to secure funds to adapt his new home.

Rich Murray and his partner, Gráinne, had paid the deposit on their dream property weeks before a freak accident changed his life.

The 35-year-old was chatting with friends last July, when he fell from the wall on which they were sitting. One of those friends, John Daly, who witnessed the accident, has explained why they have set up a GoFundMe page.

The decision marks an important time in Glanmire man Rich’s life before he leaves for the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dun Laoghaire.

John and his friends have raised more than €83,000 of their €100,000 target to cover modifications to Rich’s house and car, a wheelchair, medical expenses, a standing frame, and exercise equipment for rehabilitation.

Speaking about the accident, John, a friend of Rich’s since childhood, said: “There were eight of us there. We have been going on this lad’s sailing holiday for the last six years. It was something we had been looking forward to for such a long time. The accident happened on the very first day of our holiday.

“Everyone was trying to keep things light before Rich was taken to hospital. We chatted a lot about Formula One, until it got to the point where he jokingly suggested we move on to another subject.”

Rich has since undergone medical treatment at the Mater Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, and Cork University Hospital. His resilience has astounded friends and family.

“Rich is bulletproof mentally,” John said. “You would be surprised at how strong he is, being in comparison to the rest of us. The night of the accident, he was texting us to see if we were OK, because that’s the kind of friend he is. He checked in with us the next morning again and was even apologising.

“We know he would, and has done, everything for us and we’d like to do the same for him. He’s been there for me during my own ups and downs and I’d like to do as much as I can during Rich’s darker days. The best thing is that Rich has an army of friends who feel the same way, so if one person isn’t available, there will always be someone else who can fill that void to help.”

John spoke of Rich’s strength of spirit.

“Rich has strangely made it easier for everyone. He has grown insanely as a human being in such a short length of time.”

John said they are hoping to exceed the fundraising target on GoFundMe to cover Rich’s ongoing expenses.

“He’s going to go through so much, mentally and physically, to get to a place where he can live comfortably,” John said. “There will, undoubtedly, be other financial expenses in the future. All we can do is help him prepare for those other financial impacts.”

He praised Gráinne for her strength during an intensely difficult period.

“Rich’s partner, Gráinne, has been phenomenal,” John said. “She is so highly regarded by all of us and we’d like her to know that we are there to support her also. Gráinne has done everything to keep us updated and has been amazing by Richie’s side.”