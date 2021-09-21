Over 70 new jobs to be created in Cork 

OVER 70 jobs are to be created in Cork as EY today announced plans for a total of 816 new jobs across the island of Ireland within the next year.

The professional services organisation today revealed the news as part of a wider announcement to create 816 new jobs.

606 of the roles will be Dublin-based, while the remaining 210 roles will be located in Cork, Galway, Belfast, Limerick and Waterford.

There will be 414 experienced hires and 402 graduate roles across EY's seven offices.

It follows a period of market-leading growth for EY.

414 experienced hire roles will be advertised and filled by the end of EY’s current financial year on 30 June 2022 while a further 402 roles will be filled by university graduates starting this autumn.

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner, EY Ireland, said that their plan is to grow their headcount in the coming months reflect the continuing strong growth of EY across the island of Ireland.

Commenting on the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described it as “another significant milestone for EY and a strong endorsement of the all-island economy”.

“It’s always encouraging to see high-value jobs being created for both experienced professionals and the next generation of university graduates alike, and it’s a testament to the skills and talent available here in Ireland and a welcome endorsement of Ireland’s attractiveness as a place to invest and grow,” he said.

“While COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work and do business, we have seen that there is enormous opportunity for businesses to evolve as the world around us also continues to adapt.

“Today’s announcement speaks to EY’s success in seizing this opportunity and in supporting Ireland’s ongoing recovery with strong growth and ambition for the future.”

EY will now actively recruit candidates to fill a variety of roles across its core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting as well as in new growth areas including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cyber security, sustainability, law, strategy and transformation.

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner, EY Ireland added: “We’re recruiting professionals at all levels, from university graduates through to partners, with backgrounds not only in business but in technology, science, engineering, law and humanities, however, we’re not limited to these areas.

“Our new EY hybrid working model will also give us the opportunity to attract talent from every corner of the island of Ireland, not just in Dublin or in the big urban centres.”