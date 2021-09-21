Gardaí issue warning after child (9) found riding scrambler bike in Cork city

GARDAÍ are warning parents after a nine-year-old child was found using a scrambler bike in Cork city.

The incident was mentioned at Monday’s meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee by Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin.

He told the meeting that a number of scrambler bikes have been seized this year, and that a series of specialist checkpoints and patrols have taken place across the northside of the city in recent months.

He said that a nine-year-old child had been detected in recent weeks using a scrambler bike.

He confirmed to The Echo that the vehicle driven by the nine-year-old has been seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

He pointed out that scramblers are mechanically propelled vehicles that require tax, insurance and a drivers licence by the user.

He added that scramblers pose a risk of serious injury to children and young people using them and urged parents not to let their children use them.

He also said parents need to know where their children are and what they are doing.

He said: “People have to know what their children are doing.”

Earlier this year, the government approved proposals to legislate for dealing with the anti-social use of scramblers, as well as proposals to regulate the use of e-scooters. The legislation will form part of the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

In recent months, members of Cork City Council met with local residents across the northside who had concerns about scrambler use in their areas.

In April, Minister for Law Reform, James Browne, and then then Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, announced a new community-based response to the misuse of scramblers and quad bikes.

The Department of Justice, in collaboration with An Garda Síochána and other partners, has invited applications for financial assistance for projects to promote pro-social use of these vehicles.