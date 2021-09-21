Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 08:31

Burglar jailed for two and a half years following attempt to steal laptop from Cork home

Liam Heylin

A householder returned home from a walk to find a burglar stepping out of a cupboard in his home office with a laptop under his jacket.

The householder held on to the intruder until the gardaí arrived to arrest him.

Garda Krya Collins said the man’s wife was at home alone at the time of the burglary at their home at College View on Western Road, Cork, at 7 p.m. on Monday February 1.

Garda Collins responded to a 999 call to the scene of the alleged burglary. Garda Collins arrested 50-year-old Trevor O’Donoghue of no fixed address who was staying at a guesthouse on Western Road.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he pleaded guilty to the burglary.

He had 11 previous burglary convictions and 50 for theft.

Peter O’Flynn defence barrister said the accused had been homeless for a number of years and was living at emergency accommodation at that time.

Questioned by gardaí at the time, O’Donoghue said, “I got drunk, took tablets and don’t remember anything else.” 

Mr O’Flynn said the defendant apologised.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “This man had a very dysfunctional and sad upbringing. He seems to have taken little by way of steps to avail of services in his adult life.” 

The judge said it was opportunistic, non-violent and while he was quiescent when apprehended it would have been distressing for the householders.

The judge imposed a three-year sentence with the last six months suspended.

