Security in place for Cork Cabinet members’ homes

ROBUST policing plans are in place for the homes of three senior Cabinet members in Cork, according to the city’s top cop.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin told yesterday’s meeting of the Cork City joint policing committee that plans were in place for the homes of the Taoiseach Micheál Martin; Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The three live in the Cork South Central constituency, in the Cork City Garda division.

Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan raised the issue of security for the three homes, following a demonstration on Sunday at the home of the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett.

Videos of the demonstration were shared on social media and showed more than 20 protestors, some with anti-vaccine messages. Homophobic insults could also be heard on one video.

Chief Supt McPolin told yesterday’s meeting that he could not reveal details of policing at the three Cork homes, but said:

“We have extensive plans in place regarding them. We can assure everyone of that.”

He said: “We are always prepared for that.” And he added that gardaí “have consulted with the major parties concerned” in relation to the policing of the three homes and he advised members of the committee to “rest assured”.

Responding to the incident at Mr Varadkar’s home, his Cabinet colleague, further education minister, Simon Harris, tweeted: “Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt. It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels.”

Special education minister, Josepha Madigan, said: “It’s not OK for the mob to appear at home of @LeoVaradkar, shouting invective vitriol!

“Call this out as unacceptable!”