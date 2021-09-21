David walks 6,000 miles to raise €25k for Samaritans

ALMOST €25,000 has been raised by a man who has been walking from branch to branch of the Samaritan’s service for the past two years, covering 6,000 miles.

Setting off in April 2019 on ‘The Listening Walk’, David Matthews, aged 60, has been walking to each of the 201 Samaritan centres across Ireland and the UK.

Currently counting down his last 500 miles, David Matthews walked accompanied by Cork Samaritan’s Director Jonathan Neville from Dripsey to Coach Street, in the city, on Monday.

On the home stretch in Cork, David set off this morning for Youghal, striding step by step closer to his finish line in the coming weeks.

David has five more Irish branches to visit before heading back to the UK and finishing in Doncaster where he began his journey.

Samaritan fundraiser David Matthews who is walking 6000 miles arriving in at the Cork city branch on Coach St. , joined by Cork Samartian director Jonathan Neville.Picture: Eddie O'Hare

He has been a Samaritan for more than 12 years and said he has witnessed first-hand what a wonderful impact offering a listening ear has.

Starting his journey pre-Covid, in Doncaster, David said things have changed so dramatically, and the power of listening has become even more valuable.

“Our world had totally changed. Instead of calling it a day at the 3,300 miles I had covered, I realised that now, more than ever, there was a need to get back out there and let people know that the Samaritans are still there for them and that through all their emotional turmoil and suicidal thoughts there will always be someone willing to listen.”

Speaking to The Echo, David said he was proud of what he has achieved, raising awareness and money for the Samaritans.

“I’ve met thousands of people and handed out contact cards for the Samaritans, that’s thousands of people who have the number for support if they need it,” he said.

Thinking about being so close to the finish, David said it was a bit strange.

“In one way I can’t wait for it to be over, I’m getting quite fatigued these days, but also it’s been my life for two years, how will I feel when it is all over?”

David plans to write a book about his travels when he completes his journey.

To donate to the Samaritans via David’s fundraiser search David Matthews The Listening Walk on Virgin Money Giving.