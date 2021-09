Gardaí in Cork have taken to social media in a bid to return a "substantial amount" of money found this morning with its rightful owner.

The undisclosed sum was found in Kilworth and handed into Fermoy Garda Station.

In a post on Facebook this evening, Gardaí said the person who lost the money "will be able to identify it" and asked them to call Fermoy Garda Station at any time on 025-82100.

Gardaí also asked the public to share their social media post.