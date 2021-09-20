65-year-old man appears in court following seizure of almost €130k of cocaine and cannabis in Cork

Gardaí arrested a 65-year-old Cork man arising out of the seizure of almost €130,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis at the weekend.

Detective Garda Ryan Dillon of the Gurranabraher drugs unit arrested Patrick Kieran and brought him before Cork District Court on drugs charges.

Det. Garda Ryan testified that following arrest, charge and caution, the accused man made no reply to any of the charges after caution.

The arrest of Patrick Kieran was made following the seizure by gardaí of €111,700 worth of cocaine and €18,000 worth of cannabis resin during a search of a house in Knocknaheeny on September 17.

Patrick Kieran from Killala Gardens in Knocknaheeny was charged with a total of six offences.

He was charged with two counts of possessing cocaine and two counts of possessing cocaine for sale or supply at Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny.

He was also charged with one count of possessing cannabis resin and one count of possessing cannabis resin for sale or supply at the same time and place.

The prosecution had no objection to bail on conditions. He is to sign on daily at Gurranabraher Garda Station, to abide by a 10pm to 7am curfew at his home address, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number to contact him on at all times and to surrender his passport to gardaí.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said the accused was willing to abide by all the bail terms sought by gardaí and had already surrendered his passport to investigators.

Sgt Gearoid Davis applied for a remand of the accused on bail until November 29 for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Buttimer was appointed on free legal aid on the basis that the accused was on disability benefit.