Fine for man who told motorist to 'f**k off back to England' before ramming his vehicle following Cork car park altercation

A motorist rammed a van three times from behind in his car following an altercation at the car park for Rocky Bay during Covid restrictions.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred after an altercation at the car park at Rocky Bay near Minane Bridge on May 19, 2020 at Ballyfoyle, Rocky Bay, County Cork.

Sgt. Lyons told Judge Olann Kelleher the car park was closed at the time due to Covid restrictions.

43-year-old John Fennell of 11 Rivervalley, Minane Bridge, County Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene.

During the verbal altercation between the two parties the injured party took a photograph of the defendant’s Volkswagen car and went back to his van.

“Mr Fennell approached the van and gave him the middle finger and said to ‘f*** off back to England.’ He also banged on the side of the van with his fist.

“The injured party drove away. Mr Fennell drove after him and came up behind him and rammed the van three times from behind. He then...drove off,” Sgt. Lyons said.

The defendant later made an admission to gardaí that he admitted getting into some kind of verbal dispute at the car park by Rocky Bay. In the course of his admissions he told gardaí he had said to the other man to “walk on,” that this man took a photograph and that he (the defendant) gave him the finger “and said something about him being English.” He also admitted hitting the vehicle three times.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, said it was clear to gardaí that the defendant was going through a manic episode and that while he was being interviewed, a garda went to the pharmacy to get medication for the accused. “He suffers from depression. He is unlikely to come before the court again. He has written two letters of apology,” Mr Horan said.

Mr Horan said the defendant had taken advice to demonstrate that he could see things from another person’s point of view.

“He has now stabilised. He is very sorry for what happened,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher fined him €200 on each of three dangerous driving charges in respect of ramming the van.

He fined him €100 for failing to remain at the scene and he took into consideration a charge of engaging in threatening words or behaviour.