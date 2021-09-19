Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 14:41

Covid-19 latest: 1,224 new cases reported as HSE Chief praises young people for vaccine uptake

Last night, 36 people with the virus were being treated at hospitals in Cork.

Mary Corcoran

Health authorities have reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,224 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

According to the latest figures, as of 8am today 278 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU.

Cork University Hospital had the highest number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country at 24.

Twelve people with the virus were being cared for at the Mercy University Hospital.

The latest figures come as the Health Service Executive’s CEO Paul Reid today praised young people for their uptake of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Mr Reid said that younger people had influenced and shaped the country for the better on many occasions over the past few years adding: “they have done so again. Now over 90% of those aged 16 & over have been fully vaccinated. The highest uptake in the EU. Truly remarkable & inspirational.” 

Long Covid could be a long-term problem

