Man due before court in connection with seizure of €129k of drugs and cash in Cork 

A man arrested in connection with the seizure of more than €129,000 of cocaine, cannabis and cash in Cork has been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit carried out a search under warrant of a house in the Knocknaheeny area pursuant to Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

During the search, €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin (pending analysis) was recovered alongside €1,200 in cash.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station. He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say the man arrested in connection with the seizure has now been charged and he will appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning.