Youghal RNLI tasked to aid man who fell overboard from yacht

Tragedy was avoided when a man fell overboard from a 28ft yacht in Youghal Harbour yesterday because he was wearing a lifejacket and had a communications device to hand, according to Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI Volunteer.

Just after 4pm yesterday, the volunteer crew of Youghal RNLI were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat following reports of a lone sailor in trouble in Youghal Harbour.

According to Youghal RNLI, the man had fallen overboard whilst trying to free a rope that was caught around the propeller of his 28ft yacht.

Weather conditions at the time were calm and clear.

The man managed to get back onboard where he raised the alarm.

A spokesperson for Youghal RNLI said that the lifeboat arrived on scene to find the crew of two local angling vessels already providing assistance.

Two lifeboat crew boarded the 28ft yacht and medically assessed the casualty.

He was then taken onboard the lifeboat and taken back to shore to an awaiting family member.

No further medical treatment was required.

The yacht was towed back to its nearby mooring and secured.

Speaking after the callout, Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI Volunteer Deputy Launching Authority said: “Tragedy was avoided today because this gentleman had the good sense to be wearing a lifejacket and to be carrying a form of communication. If he hadn’t the outcome could have been much more serious.”

He also thanked the crew of the two local vessels that were first on scene and came to the man’s assistance.