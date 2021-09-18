Man pleads guilty to charges including attempted car-jacking in Cork 

The man accused of a carjacking in Cork City confirmed a signed plea of guilty to the charges against him and his sentencing was adjourned until September 29.

Martin Ring appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by video link from prison where he confirmed his signed pleas of guilty.

His barrister John Devlin said that the accused man was on a drug-free wing of the prison and had what is termed enhanced status within the prison.

Mr Devlin BL applied for the judge to direct a governor’s report on the accused. Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application as sentencing was adjourned.

Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy charged Martin Ring of 60 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Gurranabraher, Cork, with producing a knife at Redforge Road, Cork, on June 9 and a second charge of attempting to hijack a 2016-registered Toyota Yaris at the same time and place.

When cautioned that he did not have to reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence, Ring apologised and added, “It’s not like me. I’m really sorry.”

It was reported previously that shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 9, a man approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool, and that he was armed with a knife and threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car.

The woman did get out of the car but took the keys with her so that when he got into her car he was unable to start it.

After allegedly threatening the woman once again to hand over her keys to him he eventually dropped the knife and fled the area.