Cork punter strikes lucky on small bet placed on Lotto numbers

A Cork punter has struck luck after placing a small amount on their lucky numbers in the Lotto this week.

The anonymous winner placed the small bet in their local BoyleSports shop, investing just €0.30 in their lucky numbers and aiming high by taking on odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.

The odds started to crumble when the draw got underway and had been smashed completely by the time numbers 5, 7, 8 and 10 all rolled out.

The run of good fortune allowed the lucky winner to exchange their bet slip for a total of €9,900.30.

Spokesperson for BoyleSports, Sarah Kinsella, said:

It’s incredible just how far some loose change can go and fair play to our County Cork customer who proved that big wins can still be scooped even from tiny stakes.

“We admire their ambition and wish them good luck with their winnings.”