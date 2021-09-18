Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 14:42

Cork punter strikes lucky on small bet placed on Lotto numbers

Cork punter strikes lucky on small bet placed on Lotto numbers

A Cork punter has struck luck after placing a small amount on their lucky numbers in the Lotto this week.

Breda Graham

A Cork punter has struck luck after placing a small amount on their lucky numbers in the Lotto this week.

The anonymous winner placed the small bet in their local BoyleSports shop, investing just €0.30 in their lucky numbers and aiming high by taking on odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.

The odds started to crumble when the draw got underway and had been smashed completely by the time numbers 5, 7, 8 and 10 all rolled out.

The run of good fortune allowed the lucky winner to exchange their bet slip for a total of €9,900.30.

Spokesperson for BoyleSports, Sarah Kinsella, said: 

It’s incredible just how far some loose change can go and fair play to our County Cork customer who proved that big wins can still be scooped even from tiny stakes.

“We admire their ambition and wish them good luck with their winnings.”

Read More

Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county

More in this section

Cork set for dry start to week with wet and windy spells to follow Cork set for dry start to week with wet and windy spells to follow
Missing Cork teen found safe and well Missing Cork teen found safe and well
Drugs and cash worth almost €130,000 seized in Cork Drugs and cash worth almost €130,000 seized in Cork
Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county

Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more