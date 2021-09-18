Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county

Hundreds of events took place yesterday evening across the city and county of Cork to mark Culture Night.
Spectators visited music venues, galleries, museums and other attractions and gathered to watch the many street performers and entertainers that came out to put on a show.
Groups, performers, artists, creatives and volunteers in Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, Mallow and Midleton and in the city came together to collectively offer hundreds of family-friendly, free events.
Culture Night has a reputation for connecting people to cultural activities locally and opening up pathways for new experiences and ongoing engagement, with this year of particular importance to so many in the sector and the audiences after the lifting of many Covid-19.
I was delighted to be asked to attend Culture Night in ABC EduLibrary by Katarzyna & Alicja. The ABC EduLibrary is a great local facility, which deserves to be supported. pic.twitter.com/6zt40ADruC— Shane O'Callaghan (@CllrShaneOC) September 17, 2021
#CultureNight in #Cobh now! pic.twitter.com/HokR9Hf8lm— Chris Wolny 🇵🇱💯🇮🇪 #Polska2050 #Cork #CCFC84PL (@ChrisWolny) September 17, 2021
#corkcc Fab Culture Night around Cork City - many thanks to all the circa 70 venues - especially enjoyed seeing the sunset from the historic ramparts of @ElizabethFort_ :) & another walk through of the great story of @NanoNaglePlace @pure_cork pic.twitter.com/NkxOtAxQYM— Cllr Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) September 17, 2021
Last night #CorkCultureNight was such a huge success that we have decided to keep the wonderful and beautiful Mexican dress on display for the weekend for YOU .. if your in town come and visit us @corkcityarts @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/Cw24pxqTsn— St. Peter's Cork (@StPetersCork) September 18, 2021
Thank you so much to everyone who attend our @SpikeIslandCork #CorkCultureNight event! @PoolbegBooks pic.twitter.com/0KeTXKnjtU— Amy Cronin (@AmyCroninAuthor) September 17, 2021
🎉Our celebrations for Culture Night are continuing... with some Freedom of the City-themed activities!— The Glucksman (@glucksman) September 17, 2021
What would you do if you were the Lord Mayor of Cork? Take some inspiration from the exhibit and come with your own ideas to the foyer of the gallery! pic.twitter.com/jlkxUIOAVa
Magic night for Culture Night with spine tingling Karen Underwood in @CorkOperaHouse and an impulsive bop on the Coal Quay! #CultureNight #Cork #letusdance #cometogetheragain pic.twitter.com/e6F7PFnLDC— Ruth Ring (@RuthRing) September 18, 2021
Crawford culture night for a bita classical, bita Rembrandt. Also caught some of the fab Cork City Samba Band at the market pic.twitter.com/baqSoHanPg— desod (@desodr1) September 17, 2021
What a fantastic Culture Night here at Elizabeth Fort! It was so beautiful for everyone to come together again! We already can't wait for next year.— Elizabeth Fort Cork (@ElizabethFort_) September 17, 2021
A big thank you to The Lee Sessions and The Cork City Musical Society for their fantastic performances.#culturenight2021 pic.twitter.com/K3Bs1vg59B
#corkculturenight @CorkOperaHouse @CrawfordArtGall pic.twitter.com/CCiyqOZCUA— John Forde (@JohnForde6) September 17, 2021