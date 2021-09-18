Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county

Hundreds of events took place yesterday evening across the city and county of Cork to mark Culture Night.

Spectators visited music venues, galleries, museums and other attractions and gathered to watch the many street performers and entertainers that came out to put on a show.

Groups, performers, artists, creatives and volunteers in Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, Mallow and Midleton and in the city came together to collectively offer hundreds of family-friendly, free events.

Pictured during Cork City Culture Night 2021, presented by Cork City Council, is Will Flanaghan Monsieur Gusto, at Fitzgerald Park. Photo: Cathal Noonan.

Culture Night has a reputation for connecting people to cultural activities locally and opening up pathways for new experiences and ongoing engagement, with this year of particular importance to so many in the sector and the audiences after the lifting of many Covid-19.

I was delighted to be asked to attend Culture Night in ABC EduLibrary by Katarzyna & Alicja. The ABC EduLibrary is a great local facility, which deserves to be supported. pic.twitter.com/6zt40ADruC — Shane O'Callaghan (@CllrShaneOC) September 17, 2021

Pictured during Cork City Culture Night 2021, presented by Cork City Council, is Cllr. Mary Rose Desmond, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City Council, with dancers from Joan Denise Moriarty School of Ballet at Fitzgerald Park.Photo: Cathal Noonan

#corkcc Fab Culture Night around Cork City - many thanks to all the circa 70 venues - especially enjoyed seeing the sunset from the historic ramparts of @ElizabethFort_ :) & another walk through of the great story of @NanoNaglePlace @pure_cork pic.twitter.com/NkxOtAxQYM — Cllr Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) September 17, 2021

Last night #CorkCultureNight was such a huge success that we have decided to keep the wonderful and beautiful Mexican dress on display for the weekend for YOU .. if your in town come and visit us @corkcityarts @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/Cw24pxqTsn — St. Peter's Cork (@StPetersCork) September 18, 2021

🎉Our celebrations for Culture Night are continuing... with some Freedom of the City-themed activities!



What would you do if you were the Lord Mayor of Cork? Take some inspiration from the exhibit and come with your own ideas to the foyer of the gallery! pic.twitter.com/jlkxUIOAVa — The Glucksman (@glucksman) September 17, 2021

Pictured during Cork City Culture Night 2021, presented by Cork City Council, is Circus Factory performing their show Danu at Fitzgerald Park. Photo: Cathal Noonan.

Magic night for Culture Night with spine tingling Karen Underwood in @CorkOperaHouse and an impulsive bop on the Coal Quay! #CultureNight #Cork #letusdance #cometogetheragain pic.twitter.com/e6F7PFnLDC — Ruth Ring (@RuthRing) September 18, 2021

Crawford culture night for a bita classical, bita Rembrandt. Also caught some of the fab Cork City Samba Band at the market pic.twitter.com/baqSoHanPg — desod (@desodr1) September 17, 2021

Molly Carry enjoying Circus Factory Cork’s Culture Night Pitch’d Street Disco with a pop up performance by Tob Campbell’s Rubbish People