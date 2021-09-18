Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 13:51

Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county

Circus Factory Cork’s Culture Night Pitch’d Street Disco with a pop up performance by Circus Factory Tumble Circus’s “Cycle Circus”. Picture Clare Keogh.

Breda Graham

Hundreds of events took place yesterday evening across the city and county of Cork to mark Culture Night.

Spectators visited music venues, galleries, museums and other attractions and gathered to watch the many street performers and entertainers that came out to put on a show.

Groups, performers, artists, creatives and volunteers in Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, Mallow and Midleton and in the city came together to collectively offer hundreds of family-friendly, free events.

Pictured during Cork City Culture Night 2021, presented by Cork City Council, is Will Flanaghan Monsieur Gusto, at Fitzgerald Park. Photo: Cathal Noonan.
Culture Night has a reputation for connecting people to cultural activities locally and opening up pathways for new experiences and ongoing engagement, with this year of particular importance to so many in the sector and the audiences after the lifting of many Covid-19.

Pictured during Cork City Culture Night 2021, presented by Cork City Council, is Cllr. Mary Rose Desmond, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City Council, with dancers from Joan Denise Moriarty School of Ballet at Fitzgerald Park.Photo: Cathal Noonan
Pictured during Cork City Culture Night 2021, presented by Cork City Council, is Circus Factory performing their show Danu at Fitzgerald Park. Photo: Cathal Noonan.
Molly Carry enjoying Circus Factory Cork’s Culture Night Pitch’d Street Disco with a pop up performance by Tob Campbell’s Rubbish People
