Lack of accommodation for women fleeing domestic violence an ‘utter disgrace’

THE lack of accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence in Cork has been described as an “utter disgrace” as councillors called for the provision of additional safe houses across the county.

Cllr Mary Linehan Foley put forward a motion before Cork County Council to provide a safe house in the county area for women and children fleeing domestic violence which received unanimous support at this week’s meeting.

The impact of the pandemic on domestic violence was noted by a number of councillors who showed their support for the motion.

Cllr Linehan Foley said there is a need for a safe house in the East Cork or South Cork area “so that people have a safe house to go to, for whatever period of time”.

“I’m coming from my own area of East Cork where, over the last number of years, it’s actually scary with the amount of domestic violence that is out there,” she said.

“At this precise time, there is a women’s refuge house, Cuanlee in Cork city. There are six beds in that house. Three are only able to be used at the moment because of Covid.”

Cllr Linehan Foley noted a house that was made available by Cork County Council in the Mallow area and stated that the motion was inspired by You are Not Alone (YANA) domestic violence project in north Cork.

Cllr Mary Linehan Foley

Cllr Sinead Sheppard said that as elective representatives, they have all had women and children come to them in relation to being in a domestic violence situation.

“I know on a personal level, I have dealt with a number of women who have come into me in my weekly clinics that are in complete distress, that have nowhere to go.”

Cllr Liam Quaide described it as a “very pressing need”.

“It’s well known that domestic violence has intensified during the Covid restrictions.

“The damage caused by domestic violence is devastating and far-reaching,” he said.

He said that council should do everything it can to support the creation of a safe house.

The matter is to be discussed at the upcoming Housing Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).