Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 13:45

Council meetings set to return to City Hall

Cork’s Lord Mayor has proposed that the city council returns to the chamber by the end of October to hold physical meetings. Picture: Dan Linehan.

Roisin Burke

Cork’s Lord Mayor has proposed that the city council returns to the chamber by the end of October to hold physical meetings.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher told councillors this week they had been out of the chamber since January 2020 and there was a huge appetite to get back to physical meetings.

Mr Kelleher proposed that the last Tuesday of October would be the date for the first meeting back in the chamber.

“I have spoken to a number of party leaders, as well as one or two other councillors, at the CPG a consensus was reached. It is proposed that we hold a full council meeting of ordinary business in the council chamber here, with masks, etc.”

The Lord Mayor said there may be a time limit on the meeting when it is held in person and said while a consensus had been reached the proposal would go to whips to be decided.

“There is a broad consensus among councillors. We have been out of the chamber since January 2020. There is an appetite to get back in here.”

Drugs and cash worth almost €130,000 seized in Cork

