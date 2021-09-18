Funding request for junction work in Douglas village

FUNDING for traffic infrastructure in Douglas is being requested from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) following a motion by Councillor Deirdre Forde which was passed by Cork City Councillors.

The Fine Gael representative brought forward the motion in relation to the junction at Douglas Village East which she said is a pivotal piece of local infrastructure that needs upgrading.

“It’s quite a few years since money was spent on junctions in Douglas. I think the junction at Douglas Village East is pivotal and now that the country is opening up again, there is going to be continued pressure.

“This junction is not at its optimum.”

Councillor Forde said the people of Douglas want action and the road network has knock-on effects for the surrounding areas such as Frankfield, Maryborough, Rochestown and Grange.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Rose Desmond supported the proposal and said there was a huge appetite for an upgrade of all the junctions in Douglas, with traffic issues chocking up the village.

“It’s the whole network, five junctions in total. I think we need to start seeing movement on that as well.”

Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy also said Councillor Forde was correct but added the bus connect plan needed to be funded and implemented in order to tackle the fundamental problems being faced in Douglas village.

Fine Gael Councillor Shane O’Callaghan said the County Council [when Douglas was under their remit] had not been proactive enough and the current situation was not good enough from a safety or traffic management point of view.