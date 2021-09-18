Tenth Fort 2 Fort cycle to be held in October

Preparations are under way for the return of the annual Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle.

The event is now in its 10th year and participants will cycle one of four different routes from Camden Fort Meagher, in Crosshaven, to raise vital funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, four Cork City and County Lions clubs, and Camden Fort Meagher Restoration.

Since its inception, 3,000 cyclists have participated, raising €240,000 for the local beneficiaries

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 23.

Speaking at the launch, Gillian Coughlan, Cork County Mayor, said she was delighted to see the return of the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle.

“Participants will have the joy of experiencing the amazing sights of Cork Harbour, with the double benefits of keeping healthy and supporting good causes,” Ms Coughlan said.

“My congratulations to everyone who is participating, either by cycling the route or by supporting a cyclist. You are contributing to some very worthy causes and supporting one of Cork county’s most charming annual events.”

Jim O’Connor, chairman of Fort 2 Fort, said, “It’s always a very exciting time of year, as we gear up to the cycle, and Fort 2 Fort 2021 is no different. We’re happy to be welcoming back many cyclists who have supported our charity sportive in previous years and hope to see some more new faces taking to the roads this year.

“The success of the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle, thus far, has been due to the massive support we have received from our cyclists, so I’d encourage anyone who might consider participating to come join us for an enjoyable cycle, regardless of your level: There are routes for all abilities.”

The four routes — 40km, 65km, 85km, and 120km — will all start and finish outside Camden Fort Meagher.

For those taking on the 65km, 85km, and 120km routes, a food stop will be available at Bramley Lodge, before the return cycle back to Camden Fort Meagher.

Registration for the cycle is now available online at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie, at a cost of €55 per person.