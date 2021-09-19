Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 09:00

Northside social housing planned

Northside social housing planned

A PART eight planning application for a northside social housing development has been passed by Cork City Council.

Roisin Burke

A PART eight planning application for a northside social housing development has been passed by Cork City Council.

The submission for Errigal Heights, in Glen Avenue, The Glen is for 28 units.

These units will be split across two blocks.

One block will include 13 two-bed, two-storey houses, one one-bed two-storey house and two three-bed two-storey houses.

The other block will comprise eight two-bed two-storey houses and four three-bed two-storey houses.

The plans include 40 parking spaces and a play area is proposed but will require a separate submission.

The proposed development was welcomed and supported by northside councillors who said the pressure to supply housing was high and while there had been delays as a result of the Covid pandemic, it was time to “crack on” and get things done.

However, some concerns were raised regarding the proposed development, including a request for the homes to be both social and affordable properties instead of all social housing.

Councillor Ted Tynan asked for eight 40-year-old trees to be saved from destruction.

Councillor Joe Kavanagh spoke of the concern among local residents in relation to road safety and said this was something that should be looked at at the project is progressed.

Councillor John Sheehan said communication with local residents was imperative to maintain as the project develops.

Read More

Disappointment expressed at delay in decision of preferred option for M20

More in this section

Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county Hundreds of events mark Culture Night across Cork city and county
Cork set for dry start to week with wet and windy spells to follow Cork set for dry start to week with wet and windy spells to follow
Missing Cork teen found safe and well Missing Cork teen found safe and well
cork development
Cork punter strikes lucky on small bet placed on Lotto numbers

Cork punter strikes lucky on small bet placed on Lotto numbers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more