Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 18:19

Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing Cork teenager

GARDAÍ are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Michael McInerney who is missing from the Victoria Road area of Cork city.

Michael is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Michael was wearing all black clothing, a black baseball cap and black runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Michael is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

