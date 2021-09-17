Reasons for refusing Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning revealed

A total of five reasons were given by Cork City Council for their decision to refuse planning permission for changes to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In July, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board confirmed it had applied for planning permission “to improve the public offering at the stadium”.

The plans submitted to Cork City Council included a new GAA museum and visitor experience centre, including a cafe at ground-floor level.

There were also interior changes to enhance the stadium’s attractiveness as a conference venue together with new entrances and a car park off Monahan Rd.

Planning documents, seen by The Echo, stated that the proposed development would “contravene” the objective of the Cork City Development Plan in relation to public open space.

The documents also outlined that the development proposed would “endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard” and as well as “severely limiting” the council’s ability to provide a “large iconic public park.”

The council also said the area proposed for a car park was already identified as “flood storage” within the Marina Park Masterplan.

Finally, the council stated that no Flood Impact Assessment was included with the planning application and therefore the submission was “contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

On Thursday night, residents of the Ballintemple area welcomed the decision while the Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork GAA expressed “surprise and extreme disappointment" at the decision to refuse permission for proposed changes.

“The decision notwithstanding, there remain serious safety issues and infrastructural deficits that have the potential to impede the development of the stadium into the future,” a statement read.

Ballintemple Area Residents' Association noted the planning authorities ruling on the development and said that it welcomed the decision "not to allow unrequired car parks on public amenity space, interrupting the linear Marina Park".

“Thanks to everyone — locals, sportspeople, councillors, planning experts, and visitors to the Marina and Atlantic Pond from all over Cork — who engaged with the planning process and made submissions,” they said.