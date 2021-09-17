Slight decrease in Covid cases in Cork while six outbreaks reported in the HSE South region

There have been 752 Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork in the last seven days, a slight decrease in the number of cases recorded the week previous.

The seven-day incidence per 100,000 population in Cork from September 9 to September 15 was 138.5.

Last week, there were 767 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the seven days from September 2 to September 8.

The total number of cases recorded in Cork in the 14 days from September 2 to September 15 was 1,519, a decrease in the number of cases recorded in the 14 days from August 26 to September 8 when 1,808 cases were recorded and an incidence rate of 333.

The 14-day incidence rate from September 2 to September 15 was lower than the national incidence rate of 395.2, at 279.8.

The five-day moving average of confirmed cases from September 11 to September 15 was 121.

Nationally, the number of cases hospitalised as of September 15 was 308, of which 29 were admitted to ICU.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Cork has also decreased slightly on last week.

As of 8pm on September 16, there were 29 people with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 12 at Mercy University Hospital (MUH), according to the latest HSE’s Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals report.

There were two suspected cases of Covid-19 at CUH and two at MUH.

There were three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICU at CUH and two cases of Covid-19 in ICU at MUH.

Meanwhile, six Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, in the last week.

According to the latest weekly report on outbreaks, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 169 outbreaks were reported nationally in the week to September 11.

Many of the outbreaks were associated with schools (40).

Many of these outbreaks were associated with schools (40), private houses (27), childcare facilities (22) and workplaces (14).

The outbreaks in schools were linked with 191 Covid-19 cases.

34 of these outbreaks were in primary schools and related to 175 cases, while 91 cases were associated with the 27 outbreaks in private houses.

In the HSE South there were two outbreaks in primary schools, two in childcare facilities,one outbreak in an acute hospital, and one in a workplace.