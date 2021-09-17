Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 13:55

Watch: Works progressing on runway project at Cork Airport

Watch: Works progressing on runway project at Cork Airport

The planed/removed tarmac is piled up in the construction compound. Works are very much underway on the reconstruction of a new runway at Cork Airport. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mary Corcoran

Works are progressing on the runway reconstruction project at Cork Airport.

The airport closed its doors on Monday as it commenced the 10 week project which will see the reconstruction of the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge and centreline lighting.

Cork Airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the completion of these works.

The airport has today shared a timelapse video showing which gives an insight into the works which have taken place this week.

Colas, with its Irish head office located in Maynooth, was awarded the main runway contract following an extensive EU tender process.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

As part of this capital programme, Cork Airport is also investing in the construction of a new electrical sub-station for the airport in early 2022. 

Read More

Runway repairs under way at Cork Airport as OCS staff face layoffs

More in this section

Residents welcome decision on Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning Residents welcome decision on Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning
Final stage of Cork City Water Supply Scheme works due to commence Final stage of Cork City Water Supply Scheme works due to commence
WATCH: Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams tackle female stereotypes in new video WATCH: Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams tackle female stereotypes in new video
Cork city and county set for night of creativity with hundreds of Culture Night events on offer

Cork city and county set for night of creativity with hundreds of Culture Night events on offer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more