Watch: Works progressing on runway project at Cork Airport

Works are progressing on the runway reconstruction project at Cork Airport.

The airport closed its doors on Monday as it commenced the 10 week project which will see the reconstruction of the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge and centreline lighting.

Cork Airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the completion of these works.

The airport has today shared a timelapse video showing which gives an insight into the works which have taken place this week.

It's been a really busy week here so far @CorkAirport as the rebuilding of our main runway continues at full pace. #project #runway #airport

Video Credit: @karlkachmarsky pic.twitter.com/mG8EogXnfn — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) September 17, 2021

Colas, with its Irish head office located in Maynooth, was awarded the main runway contract following an extensive EU tender process.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

As part of this capital programme, Cork Airport is also investing in the construction of a new electrical sub-station for the airport in early 2022.