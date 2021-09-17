Cork city and county set for night of creativity with hundreds of Culture Night events on offer

From crime writers to ceramics, music to murals, there are hundreds of people putting their creative energy into events for Culture Night across Cork City and County this evening.

Groups, performers, artists, creatives and volunteers in Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, Mallow and Midleton are coming together and collectively offering over 80 family-friendly, free events in their towns and surrounding areas.

Culture Night has a reputation for connecting people to cultural activities locally and opening up pathways for new experiences and ongoing engagement, with this year being of particular importance to so many in the sector and the audiences after the lifting of many Covid-19.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan.

Culture Night County Cork Coordinator, Gráinne O’Connor of Crayon Creative, said:

We are a big county and we are delivering a big programme of events for Culture Night. Coming together again safely is what we all yearn for and September 17 offers an opportunity for us to get out and about and experience first hand the incredibly creativity in our communities.

Over 100 outdoors, in-venue and online events are also set to take place across the city.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, organisers and venues have created over 100 events for people to enjoy, a testament to the creativity and dedication of the arts sector in Cork.

Many of the events will take place online through live streams, pre-recorded pieces or file footage but there are also some live in-person events happening in venues around the city, both indoors and outdoors.

Each venue is obliged to follow the regulations and guidelines relevant to their premises and their event, with the best interest of patrons, artists and staff at the heart of planning.

The programme for Cork County can be viewed by visiting here and for Cork city can be viewed by visiting here.