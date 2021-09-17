Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 11:38

WATCH: Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams tackle female stereotypes in new video

WATCH: Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams tackle female stereotypes in new video

Members of the Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams have tackled some of the most common female stereotypes in a new video.

Breda Graham

Members of the Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams have tackled some of the most common female stereotypes in a new video.

Sponsors of Nemo Rangers GAA, Johnson & Perrott Opel caught up with captain of the Nemo Rangers Junior Camogie team and defender with the Nemo Rangers Junior Ladies Football Team Gráinne Kearney and fellow footballer Fiona O’Neill, who tackle these stereotypes and turn them on their head as they describe how perceived negatives give them an edge, bringing with them drive, passion and power onto the pitch.

 

Video via Johnson & Perrott Opel

The video highlights how historically men have dominated the sporting world, with televised matches and large sponsorship and endorsement contracts and how that is changing.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Perrott Opel said that increasingly we are seeing female athletes stepping up and making their voices, names and talents seen and heard on national and global sporting stages.

We need only look to Tokyo 2020 and our female Olympic and Paralympic athletes making finals, setting personal bests and bringing medals home to our small nation.

 

“Renowned for their drive, grit and determination the women from Cork GAA club, Nemo Rangers, wish for their voices to be heard too as they attack some common female stereotypes, and highlight how these perceived flaws and weaknesses give them an edge on the pitch.” 

Read More

Cork-based woman makes teddies and cushions using clothing of loved ones passed

More in this section

Residents welcome decision on Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning Residents welcome decision on Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning
Final stage of Cork City Water Supply Scheme works due to commence Final stage of Cork City Water Supply Scheme works due to commence
Law and justice concept 29-year-old who chased man with a knife in Cork town begins rehab programme 
Cork city and county set for night of creativity with hundreds of Culture Night events on offer

Cork city and county set for night of creativity with hundreds of Culture Night events on offer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more