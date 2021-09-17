WATCH: Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams tackle female stereotypes in new video

Members of the Nemo Rangers GAA ladies football and camogie teams have tackled some of the most common female stereotypes in a new video.

Sponsors of Nemo Rangers GAA, Johnson & Perrott Opel caught up with captain of the Nemo Rangers Junior Camogie team and defender with the Nemo Rangers Junior Ladies Football Team Gráinne Kearney and fellow footballer Fiona O’Neill, who tackle these stereotypes and turn them on their head as they describe how perceived negatives give them an edge, bringing with them drive, passion and power onto the pitch.

Video via Johnson & Perrott Opel

The video highlights how historically men have dominated the sporting world, with televised matches and large sponsorship and endorsement contracts and how that is changing.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Perrott Opel said that increasingly we are seeing female athletes stepping up and making their voices, names and talents seen and heard on national and global sporting stages.

We need only look to Tokyo 2020 and our female Olympic and Paralympic athletes making finals, setting personal bests and bringing medals home to our small nation.

“Renowned for their drive, grit and determination the women from Cork GAA club, Nemo Rangers, wish for their voices to be heard too as they attack some common female stereotypes, and highlight how these perceived flaws and weaknesses give them an edge on the pitch.”