Final stage of Cork City Water Supply Scheme works due to commence

The project is the last of three projects to commence as part of the Cork City Water Supply Scheme.

Mary Corcoran

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is progressing the upgrade of the Shanakiel WaterMain with 1.85km of pipes between the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant and Shanakiel and Harbour View Reservoirs to be replaced.

The project is the last of three projects to commence as part of the Cork City Water Supply Scheme and also involves the construction of two new pumping stations at the Shanakiel reservoir site and adjacent to the Harbour View Road reservoir site.

Preparatory works have commenced for the works near Atkins Hall and Lee Vista Apartment Complexes on the Lee Road.

Traffic management will be required during the works to facilitate pipeline installation and Irish Water say advance engagement with stakeholders will be held.

Sean Twohig from Irish Water said that together the three projects will “increase the security of drinking water supply, reduce leakage, increase capacity and enable growth and development of the city. They will also result in improved energy efficiency across the city’s water treatment plants and networks.” 

He added: “This significant investment involves the construction of additional strategic watermains, replacement of existing watermains and construction of two new pumping stations supplying drinking water from the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant.

“The third and final part of the Cork City Water Supply Scheme, upgrading of the Shanakiel Watermains, will help safeguard the water supply for the people and businesses on the north side of Cork city.” 

The works on the Shanakiel Watermains Upgrades are being delivered by Farrans Construction on behalf of Irish Water, and are expected to be completed by 2023.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates see www.water.ie

Plans progressing for significant wastewater project in east Cork

