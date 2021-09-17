29-year-old who chased man with a knife in Cork town begins rehab programme 

A young man who was ordered to stay out of Clonakilty for chasing a Polish man around another part of West Cork with a knife has just gone into a 12-week rehabilitation programme.

Prosecution barrister, Brendan Kelly, said the case had been before Cork Circuit Criminal Court numerous times for penalty.

Defence barrister, Ben Shorten, said there was finally progress in the case to the extent that the accused man had just commenced the 12-week residential treatment programme.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused on bail for sentencing on February 11 2022.

Mark Foley who is from Clonakilty, County Cork, and later living at Old Barrack Road, Bantry, County Cork, since moved to live with his mother at Model Farm Road in Cork city.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin who dealt with the matter at earlier hearings said, “I will release him on bail on condition that he resides with his mother and engages in counselling before the end of the week. He is to stay out of Clonakilty.”

Foley told the judge that he was keen to undertake an anger management programme.

The background to the case was that Polish man was watching a film at a friend’s house in Dunmanway when he was chased by Foley who was carrying a knife who swiped it near the victim’s throat narrowly missing it a number of times.

29-year-old Foley pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident at Cork Circuit Criminal Court including a charge of producing a knife at East Green, Dunmanway, County Cork, on November 3 2018 and a simple assault on Mariusc Wozniak.

Foley also admitted the public order charge of engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Garda Kevin Kennedy testified that the injured party went to a friend’s house in Dunmanway to watch a film.

Foley later called into the house, calling Mr Wozniak insulting names.

Mr Wozniak decided to leave the house but Foley followed him and assaulted him. He also chased him with a ten-inch knife.

“He almost nicked his throat on numerous occasions. Mr Wozniak managed to avoid the knife and run home… Thankfully the knife did not contact Mr Wozniak. Otherwise would be here for a different kind of case,” Garda Kennedy said.

The 40-year-old injured party, living in Ireland since 2005, said he always got on well with everyone but on that night he thought he was in danger of being killed.

“I tried everything to calm him down. I am sad about it. I never deserved it. I love Ireland. It is the first place I got my own home. When Mark Foley attacked me he broke that trust,” he said in a victim impact statement.

Mr Shorten BL said the young man came from a troubled background and he had addictional issues going back to when he was only 13.