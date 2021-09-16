Swimmer brought to safety after being swept out to sea at Cork beach

A SWIMMER was brought safely to shore at a Cork beach this evening after being swept out to sea.

Crosshaven and Ballycotton lifeboats were tasked to the scene this evening to the aid of a swimmer who was near to the East of Power Head.

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter also attended to the scene along with the lifeboats from Ballycotton, Crosshaven and Guileen Coast Guard Unit who also responded to the call.

They were alerted to the incident at approximately 7 pm this evening as a swimmer was swept out to sea from Ballycroneen Beach.

According to Crosshaven RNLI, the casualty was successfully recovered to the beach and no further intervention was required.