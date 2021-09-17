Renewed calls to address resourcing concerns at Cork Garda station 

THERE has been a renewed request for a meeting with the Garda Commissioner to address concerns about resourcing issues at Carrigaline Garda Station.

Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan outlined a number of concerns at a recent Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting.

He said that there are “two big issues” in relation to the Garda station.

“One is that we need guaranteed opening hours and number two is that we need an increase in resources,” he said.

“There’s a huge resourcing issue in connection to Carrigaline.”

He noted revelations by Donnchadh O Laoghaire TD who last month stated that Carrigaline had the fourth-lowest Garda numbers in the State.

However, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said that there has been a net increase of three members of An Garda Siochana attached to Carrigaline between November 2019 and September 2021.

In 2020, there was a temporary allocation of four additional gardaí.

Among other operational issues, Cllr Dalton O'Sullivan claimed that there is no prisoner transportation vehicle attached to the Garda station which he said can cause delays.

“If someone is arrested in Carrigaline or a housing estate somewhere around the place, the guards have to arrest them, call the HQ for a prisoner transportation vehicle to take them away.

"That can sometimes take up to 20 minutes or a half an hour.”

Supt McPolin said that whenever a prisoner is arrested across any part of the city, “there is no difficulty whatsoever in relation to transportation”.

Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan renewed requests for a meeting with the Garda Commissioner on the matter.

He stated the community in Carrigaline want “a full-time garda station” or “at least” guaranteed hours.

Crosshaven-based Cllr Michael Paul Murtagh supported Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan and said there is a need for “more boots on the ground” in Carrigaline.

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O Laoghaire noted “frustration” in Carrigaline and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said they do not comment on operational matters.

They said that recently, a number of proactive policing patrols have been put in place to combat anti-social behaviour in the Carrigaline and Crosshaven areas.

“In particular, at weekends there have been additional members deployed to these areas to deal with issues arising from large numbers of people travelling to scenic spots.”