New data shows which areas in Cork have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases

TWO Local Electoral Areas (LEA) in Cork have recorded Covid-19 14-day incidence rates higher than the national average with increases in cases across some areas.

That is according to the latest data from the Covid-19 data hub, which details the 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 for each LEA up to 13 September.

The data revealed some significant changes in case numbers across a number of LEAs this week.

According to the figures, Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in the county.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 161 with an incidence rate of 531.7 which was above the national average of 413.2 per 100k of the population.

Last week, Skibbereen-West Cork LEA recorded 118 cases.

Mallow LEA also had an incidence rate above the national average with the rate now standing at 487 with 142 confirmed cases.

The Mallow LEA reported a total of 121 cases last week with an incidence rate of 415.

Cork City North East LEA had the third-highest incidence rate at 381.8 as 161 cases were confirmed which was a decrease on the 190 cases last week.

Cobh LEA saw an increase in cases 117 recorded within the 14-day period to 13 September and 99 last week. The incidence rate for the LEA now stands at 342.9.

Cork City North West LEA saw a decrease in cases with 136 and a rate of 338.4 compared to 199 cases last week.

There was another decrease in Bandon-Kinsale LEA as 125 cases were reported this week and an incidence rate of 335.4, compared to 152 cases last week.

Kanturk LEA recorded one less case as 75 were confirmed compared against 76 last week with the incidence rate now standing at 300.8.

Cork City South West LEA saw a slight rise in cases with 135 confirmed in the latest data and an incidence rate of 286.9.

The LEA reported an incidence rate of 282.7 and a total of 133 cases last week.

Cork City South East LEA saw 104 cases and an incidence rate of 243.1, down from 132 cases while Carrigaline LEA recorded 85 cases and a rate of 241.9 compared to 81 cases last week.

There was another decrease in cases in Cork City South Central LEA with 92 confirmed cases of the virus and a rate of 237.9 with 117 cases reported last week.

Last week, Fermoy LEA came in with the lowest incidence rate for the second successive week, with 38 cases and a rate of 104.4.

However, this week, there was a significant increase with 83 cases and a rate of 228.

Meanwhile, Bantry-West Cork LEA had recorded the highest incidence rate last week.

However, the latest data shows a decrease with 50 cases recorded and a rate of 223 per 100k of the population. This is down from 116 cases last week.

Macroom LEA saw a decrease with 74 cases and a rate of 200.8 while 106 cases were reported last week.

Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal saw a significant decrease with 85 cases over the 14-day period with the rate now standing at 187.1 compared to 325.7 last week with 148 cases.

The LEA recorded the lowest number of cases this week in Cork.