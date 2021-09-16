Covid-19 latest: 1,413 new cases confirmed as Cork hospital sees highest number of patients with virus 

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,413 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 290 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is 1,395.

According to the latest data from the HSE, there were 31 patients with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday evening which was the highest in the country.

There were three patients in ICU.

Up to the same period, there were ten Covid-19 patients in the Mercy University Hospital, two of which were in ICU.