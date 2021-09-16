Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 17:50

Covid-19 latest: 1,413 new cases confirmed as Cork hospital sees highest number of patients with virus 

1,413 new cases have today been confirmed. Picture Denis Minihane.

Maeve Lee

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,413 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 290 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is 1,395.

According to the latest data from the HSE, there were 31 patients with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday evening which was the highest in the country.

There were three patients in ICU.

Up to the same period, there were ten Covid-19 patients in the Mercy University Hospital, two of which were in ICU.

#covid-19
