Covid-19 latest: 1,413 new cases confirmed as Cork hospital sees highest number of patients with virus 

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,413 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8 am today, 290 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU.
The five-day moving average is 1,395.
According to the latest data from the HSE, there were 31 patients with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday evening which was the highest in the country.
There were three patients in ICU.
Up to the same period, there were ten Covid-19 patients in the Mercy University Hospital, two of which were in ICU.