'A League of Their Own' celebs taught road bowling by Cork club coach

Cork road bowler Eamonn Bowen was coaching A League of Their Own celebrities, Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff, Patrice Evra and Romesh Ranganathan down in Dingle in his favourite pastime.

Eamonn, who is originally from Carrignavar, lives in Ballyvolane in Cork city for the past 19 years.

Chatting to The Echo, Eamonn said the LOTO production team got onto him through the Road Bowls in Ireland Facebook page which he helps run.

Eamonn said he recently started streaming commentary of scores (games) and the videos had become extremely popular and caught the attention of the ALOTO crew who asked Eamonn to film a bit with them in Dingle last Tuesday.

“It was all very fast, they got in touch the week before and then on the Friday they asked would I be free this Tuesday.” Eamonn said it was “great craic” teaching the boys to play road bowls.

“The banter was brilliant,” Eamonn said, “the boys were so down to earth, it was mighty craic.”

Discussing the skills of the lads, Eamonn said he was surprised at how bad Freddie and Jamie were, despite their sporting backgrounds and said Romesh was very good.

“Freddie was good, quick, but crooked, Jamie couldn’t hack it, he kept getting frustrated. Romesh was the best.”

Explaining a little about the sport, Eamonn said he has been playing since he was a kid and plays almost every evening in the summer and every weekend in the winter months.

Eamonn said he thought taking part in the popular programme would help promote the sport and keep it relevant.

“Road bowls is very popular in Cork, it is for all ages and caters for all abilities.” This Saturday, Eamonn will be live streaming the Munster Senior Final of Road Bowls, live, on the Road Bowls in Ireland Facebook page at 2pm for anyone who is interested to see the sport in action.