Decision to grant permission for new holiday units at Cork City hotel appealed 

THE decision to grant planning permission for the construction of holiday units at a popular Cork City hotel has been appealed.

The appeal has been lodged by local residents who had expressed concerns about the impact of the proposed development on their own property and a neighbouring property which both adjoin the development site.

The Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road was granted conditional planning permission for holiday units within its grounds last month.

In June, the planning application was submitted, seeking permission from Cork City Council to construct 23 holiday units and one service unit for tourism-related accommodation, managed and operated through the popular hotel.

“Works will include the construction of the units, 13 of which are integrated into the existing garden wall and walkway, five that are elevated in the wooded section of the site, and six that are cantilevered along the most southwesterly part of the site,” a description of the proposed development stated.

When the application was lodged, a spokesperson for the hotel said that, should the application be successful, construction was planned to get underway in late 2022.

The proposals were described as being “key to the continued viability and success of The Montenotte Hotel” within documents submitted along with the initial application.

Cork City Council decided to grant permission for the proposed development subject to 11 conditions.

However, the decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The case is due to be decided by 24 January 2022.

The grant of permission for the development came as The Montenotte Hotel unveiled its panoramic rooftop bar and terrace, The Glasshouse.