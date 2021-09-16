Exhibition at Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery explores work of Rembrandt van Rijn

A new exhibition at Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery invites visitors to encounter the work of Rembrandt van Rijn.

Rembrandt in Print presents 50 of the Dutch Master’s finest works from the Ashmolean Museum’s world-class collection of over 200 etchings and drypoints.

Rembrandt van Rijn is widely hailed as one of the greatest painters of the Dutch Golden Age and one of the most experimental printmakers of the seventeenth century.

The prints in the touring exhibition are almost 400 years old and perfectly preserved, revealing the rich detail of his work.

The exhibition, which has been on hold for 16 months, is free to the public and open daily at Crawford Art Gallery.

On the prints selected for the Irish debut, Ashmolean Curator, An Van Camp said that the collection of 50 works is the best-of-the-best of the Ashmolean’s outstanding Rembrandt prints collection.

While apparently quite diverse at first sight, all Rembrandt’s printed works are characterised by his talent for storytelling and his keen observational skills.

"His subjects are steeped in drama, adding atmosphere to views of the Dutch countryside or imbuing biblical scenes with lively characters.”