Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 14:50

Six Covid-19 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

Six Covid-19 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

It comes as the latest figures show that 1,509 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to September 14.

Mary Corcoran

Six Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, in the last week.

According to the latest weekly report on outbreaks, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 169 outbreaks were reported nationally in the week to September 11.

Many of these outbreaks were associated with schools (40), private houses (27), childcare facilities (22) and workplaces (14).

The outbreaks in schools were linked with 191 Covid-19 cases.

Thirty-four of these outbreaks were in primary schools and related to 175 cases.

91 cases were associated with the 27 outbreaks in private houses.

In the HSE South there were two outbreaks in primary schools, two in childcare facilities,one outbreak in an acute hospital, and one in a workplace.

It comes as the latest figures show that 1,509 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to September 14.

The five-day moving average of cases is 101.

Meanwhile, HPSC data shows that 437 Covid-19 deaths have now been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic (up to September 14).

The figure is an increase of seven on the same data reported the previous week.

Read More

Cork healthcare worker who experienced miscarriage speaks about impact of maternity restrictions 

More in this section

Public thanked for patience as Beaumont area of Cork city experiences traffic delays due to repair works Public thanked for patience as Beaumont area of Cork city experiences traffic delays due to repair works
The show will go on: Cork theatre preparing to re-open after 547 days of closure The show will go on: Cork theatre preparing to re-open after 547 days of closure
Garda meeting sought to discuss 'serious concerns' raised about stress on farming community  Garda meeting sought to discuss 'serious concerns' raised about stress on farming community 
cork healthcoronavirus
September recipient of Cork Person of the Month award announced 

September recipient of Cork Person of the Month award announced 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more