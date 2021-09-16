Six Covid-19 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

Six Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, in the last week.

According to the latest weekly report on outbreaks, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 169 outbreaks were reported nationally in the week to September 11.

Many of these outbreaks were associated with schools (40), private houses (27), childcare facilities (22) and workplaces (14).

The outbreaks in schools were linked with 191 Covid-19 cases.

Thirty-four of these outbreaks were in primary schools and related to 175 cases.

91 cases were associated with the 27 outbreaks in private houses.

In the HSE South there were two outbreaks in primary schools, two in childcare facilities,one outbreak in an acute hospital, and one in a workplace.

It comes as the latest figures show that 1,509 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to September 14.

The five-day moving average of cases is 101.

Meanwhile, HPSC data shows that 437 Covid-19 deaths have now been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic (up to September 14).

The figure is an increase of seven on the same data reported the previous week.