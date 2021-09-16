September recipient of Cork Person of the Month award announced 

Pat Fitzpatrick, perhaps better known through his online persona “Reggie, Blackrock Road”, has been named as Cork Person of the Month for September.

Pat has built a significant online presence over the last 18 months as Reggie, Blackrock Road, with humorous takes on life in Cork.

He is also the man behind “Ask Audrey”, a spoof agony-aunt column that appears in the Irish Examiner every Friday.

As well as his journalistic work he has also authored some bestselling books, including “101 Reasons Why Cork is Better than Dublin”, “ 101 Reasons Why Ireland is Better than England” and a parenting book “No Sex, No Sleep”.

He also writes a parenting column every week in the Examiner as well as a TV review column.

Congratulating Pat on the news, award organiser, Manus O’Callaghan said: "By his own admission Pat Fitzpatrick has built his reputation and audience by telling Cork people they’re better than everyone else, and that’s never a bad idea."

Pat, who grew up in Kinsale, will now go forward with the other Persons of Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year.