Public thanked for patience following traffic delays in Beaumont area of Cork city during repair works on gas main

Irish Water has thanked the public for their patience and cooperation as traffic delays were experienced in the Beaumont area in Cork city today in order to facilitate repair works following damage to a local gas main.

Working in partnership with Gas Networks Ireland and Cork City Council, Irish Water began works in Beaumont at the end of August.

The works form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which involves replacing almost 1km of problematic water mains on Beaumont Drive with new modern pipes.

It also involves laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Asset Delivery Regional Lead for Irish Water, Steven Blennerhassett, said: “Whilst carrying out essential upgrades to problematic water mains on Beaumont Drive, there was damage caused to a gas main."

Emergency repair works took place throughout the night and an emergency road closure was expected to be in place until 12 noon today in order to facilitate the repair works.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience and we would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while repairs works are carried out.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Bus Eireann routes 202 and 202A had been operating via Church Road in both directions while the works in Beaumont Drive were carried out.