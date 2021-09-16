The show will go on: Cork theatre preparing to re-open after 547 days of closure

Final preparations are underway ahead of the re-opening of one of Cork’s most well-known theatres next week.

On September 23, The Everyman will re-open its doors to live audiences for the first time in 547 days.

The theatre is taking a considered and safe approach to re-opening, and says it won’t be at full capacity, or even at the 60% allowed under current restrictions to give staff a chance to embed new practices around safely getting audiences in and out of the building.

The theatre will re-open with a sold-out world premiere performance of Heart of a Dog by Cork native, Éadaoin O'Donoghue.

Over the course of the autumn, the theatre will host a number of shows including regular classics like The Sunday Songbook, Fishamble's new play Duck Duck Goose, Krapps Last Tape with Cork's very own Denis Conway, and Decadent’s Eden by Eugene O’Brien.

Family theatre also returns with A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings by Gabriel García Márquez and The Little Robber Girl, an audio drama by Deirdre Dwyer, creator of last year’s The Snow Queen.

Artistic Director for the theatre Sophie Motley said they are thrilled to be opening their doors.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be launching the first indoor season of work in The Everyman for 18 months. It’s been a very long journey, and whilst we’ve managed to work with over 80 artists digitally whilst the building was closed, we’re thrilled to be opening the doors finally.” Executive Director, Sean Kelly added: "After such a long enforced closure, it's hard to believe that we will soon be opening our doors to audiences again. We've missed it so much and we can't wait for September 23rd to roll around. There's something here for everyone to enjoy and there's much, much more to come so stay tuned!"

For details on the upcoming shows see https://everymancork.com/whats-on/