Horse trails in Cork could provide 'huge tourism advantages'

Blayne Sheehan near the beach at Allihies on the Beara peninsula heading out for a trek with Charlie on the Beara Bridle Way. Picture Dan Linehan

Maeve Lee

HORSE trails across Cork County could prove to be a key player in promoting tourism, County Councillors have claimed.

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan has asked Cork County Council to consider the provision of horse trails through the county which she said could provide “huge advantages”.

Speaking at a recent County Council meeting, a number of councillors noted the “boost” the trails could bring following the creation of Ireland’s first Horse Trail, the much-awaited Beara Bridle Way, which was completed recently in West Cork with the assistance of Council.

“There’s huge advantages in regards to having these trails available,” said Cllr Gobnait Moynihan.

“In regards to the health side of it, we all know the positive benefits of outdoor physical activity like this, like horse riding, on these trails so we know that side of it but there’s also another side of it, the safety side.” 

She added that having more of the trails across Cork County would mean that there would be fewer horses on the road.

“These trails are important because you have bike trails and greenways, but you have nowhere for horses to go, they’re excluded from those.” 

In addition, she noticed the “huge advantages” for the tourism sector in Cork.

“If we can get these trails going, we’d have national and international tourism. This goes on all over Europe.” 

She added: “I think there’s huge scope here.” 

Cllr Pat Hayes supported Cllr Moynihan’s call which he said could be “a key player in promoting tourism in Cork”.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn proposed implementing the trails across all Municipal Districts.

“I think this is something that would be a tremendous boost for leisure activities and especially tourism," he said.

In response, Cork County Council Municipal District (MD) Director Niall Healy said Council is happy to engage with trail promoters and will continue to collaborate with and support groups who are working to deliver trails that meet national standards.

