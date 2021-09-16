Garda meeting sought to discuss 'serious concerns' raised about stress on farming community 

A MEETING has been sought with a Garda Superintendent in Cork as a county councillor expressed “serious concerns” about some members of the farming community.

Councillor Frank Roche has requested a meeting with Superintendent Adrian Gamble to highlight concerns about some members of the farming community in Cork and the “stress” that many people are experiencing.

The issue was raised amid a discussion on mental health and the various facilities across Cork at a recent Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

At the meeting, Cllr Roche highlighted “stress levels” which he said is an issue for many people and also suggested talking with a number of authorities.

“The stress is caused, in a lot of cases, by the letter in the post. On a daily basis, I’m hearing from people who are getting letters from the Revenue, getting letters from the Department of Agriculture, Health and Safety…the general authorities," he said.

“The stress levels that these people are expressing is absolutely frightening.”

The Independent Councillor noted issues among the farming community in particular.

“On a daily basis, I’m getting phone calls and particularly from the farming community that are just - actually, they’re frightening,” he said.

Cllr Roche asked for a meeting between himself, a member of a farming organisation and the Superintendent.

“We would like to help ye. Talk to us. The people who are on the ground. We see what’s happening.”

He said that they have “serious concerns”.

“We have serious concerns [about] the safety of a number of the farming community.”

Cllr Karen Coakley commended Cllr Roche who she said made some “very valid” points while Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan seconded his request for a meeting.

“Without being too specific and mentioning areas, there was an issue in my area with a farming family,” said Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan.

“It wasn’t through me, but someone did contact Frank Roche and he came down at a very late hour, sat down at their kitchen table and spoke to the family and provided them with the links to the vital services that they needed at the time."

He added that a meeting is “vital at this stage”.

Supt Adrian Gamble agreed that he would make contact with Cllr Roche on the matter.