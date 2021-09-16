Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 10:18

'I am so humbled': Cork broadcaster inducted into IMRO Hall of Fame

Patricia Messinger is pictured at her induction ceremony to the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame 2021 along with Declan Meehan, George Hamilton and the late Stephen Clements. The IMRO Radio Award will take place virtually on Friday October 1 2021. Picture Andres Poveda

Ann Murphy

ONE of Cork’s best known voices has been inducted into the IMRO Hall of Fame after more than 30 years in radio.

Patricia Messinger presents Cork Today on c103 discussing current affairs in Cork and beyond every weekday from 10am to 1pm – and has done so for the past three decades.

The Tipperary native started out in radio on pirate station CBC in Clonmel before moving to Cork to take up her current role with what was then County Sound.

A spokeswoman for IMRO said: “She joins broadcasting legends such as Gay Byrne, Marion Finucane, Ian Dempsey, Gerry Ryan and more with this very special recognition.” 

Patricia said:

“People I grew up listening to and aspired to be as a broadcaster are in the Hall of Fame and suddenly, here I am on the wall with them. I am so humbled.” 

She was nominated for the honour by the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and says she is very proud to have been recognised by her peers.

She is among four new inductees this year - East Coast FM’s Declan Meehan, RTÉ Lyric fm’s George Hamilton, and the late BBC Radio Ulster/Q Radio presenter Stephen Clements.

A small ceremony was held in Dublin yesterday to mark the event, attended by her husband Brendan and their son Dave.

The couple adopted their daughter Marsha from Belarus after Patricia went there in 1999 with the Chernobyl Children’s Project.

She said: “If I had not started doing the show in 1990, I would never have gotten on that aeroplane in 1999.” 

She added that radio gave her and Brendan their daughter, and she said: “I will always be grateful.” 

Both Patricia and the show have been nominated for numerous PPI and IMRO Radio Awards. In 2015, she got a gold award at the then PPI Radio Awards when Cork Today won Best Current Affairs Programme.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards Committee, Chris Doyle said yesterday:

“All of today’s inductees have had significant impact in their radio careers, they are trailblazers, entertainers, amazing broadcasters and have literally seen and done it all. The inductees today have connected with audiences over many years and demonstrate how powerful radio really is.”

