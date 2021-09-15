€35,000 worth of drugs discovered after bus was stopped at garda checkpoint in East Cork

Gardaí have seized approximately €42,500 worth of cannabis herb and arrested two men following a search operation on Youghal Road, Midleton as part of Operation Tara this afternoon.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport, the Midleton District Drug Unit carried out a checkpoint on Youghal Road and stopped a public bus and conducted a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 on Wednesday.

Cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with a street value of €35,000 was seized.

Two men, both in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Midleton Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a follow up search by members of the Waterford Drug Unit, €7,500 of cannabis herb was seized at a residence in Waterford. All drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.