Three in four Covid-19 related deaths since April were not fully vaccinated, CMO says

A further 1,185 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

On Wednesday morning there were 292 Covid inpatients in hospital, of whom 65 were in ICU.

The national death toll has reached 5,179, including 24 deaths notified in the last week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the take-up of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Covid-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease," he said.

"Since the 1st of April, approximately four out of every five people admitted to ICU and approximately three out of every four deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated.

"It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity.

"If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19."