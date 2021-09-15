Turning the tide on marine waste with national beach clean

MORE than 70 volunteer groups have signed up for this year's Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean in a bid to tackle the county's growing marine litter crisis.

The event is set to be launched on Friday, September 17 and runs until September 19 to coincide with International Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday.

The annual call-to-action invites Irish communities to abolish coastal waste at the end of the bathing season. It came about as part of the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.

The initiative is also an opportunity for more than 1,000 registered volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project. This involves measuring the volume and litter types found on Irish beaches to record in the Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards.

This year will see the involvement of An Taisce's National Spring Clean programme which challenges communities to carry out clean-ups throughout the country.

Statistics show that more than 70% of plastic pollution affecting our ocean comes from land-based actions. With this in mind, Clean Coasts have asked volunteers to help prevent litter from entering our waterways and seas by holding a clean-up to tackle the source of the issue.

Clean Coasts will be supported by Cully & Sully, who will provide a number of registered volunteers with Big Beach Clean kits.

Founder of Cully & Sully, Cullen Allen (Cully) spoke of his pride at being involved.

“Cully & Sully are proud to be partners with the Big Beach Clean again for 2021," he said. "The work carried out by the teams across the island of Ireland is amazing and unfortunately very much needed during these times. We all use our local beaches and have spent time on many of the beautiful beaches and waterways across Ireland and are so thankful for the work that the groups and organisations do.”

Cully and Sully will be hosting a Big Beach Clean event in Schull, West Cork on Friday, September 17 from 12.30pm to 2pm. Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite.

For more information on the project visit www.cleancoasts/org.