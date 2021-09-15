More than 80 patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

More than 80 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 396 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country today; 325 of these patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 71 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

In Cork, 62 admitted patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital- the highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds at any hospital in the country.

In a statement, a spokesperson for CUH said that the hospital is currently exceptionally busy.

"Due to this increased level of activity it is regrettable that some patients may experience delays in the Emergency Department.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission, and the increasing number of patients attending the Emergency Department is currently putting significant pressure on the hospital.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue."

The statement added: "Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre and the Local Injuries Units in Bantry and Mallow, prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

General Practitioner / South Doc

Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork-Opening hrs. 8:00am to 6.00pm.Telephone - 021-4926900

Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital:Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:30pm. Telephone 027 50133

Local Injuries Unit, Mallow General Hospital.Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:00 pm. Telephone 022 – 58506.

It added: "Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time and thank the public for their co-operation and support."

Meanwhile, 22 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

The INMO Executive Council has expressed alarm at the increased numbers of patients on trolleys.

On Monday, 464 patients were without beds – the highest since the pandemic began and twice what it was last year.

The union warned yesterday that the health service was rapidly returning to the “bad old days of overcrowding” and said it was further reason for the government to prioritise the Sláintecare health reforms.