Walk-in testing at two Cork centres currently unavailable; public urged to make appointments

Walk-in testing at two Cork centres currently unavailable; public urged to make appointments

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has reminded the public that walk-in testing at Covid-19 screening centres in Dunmanway and Cork city is not currently available. Picture Brendan Gleeson

Breda Graham

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has reminded the public that walk-in testing at Covid-19 screening centres in Dunmanway and Cork city is not currently available.

The centres are available for testing by appointment only and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is appealing to the public to attend their scheduled appointments.

There has been significant demand for tests at both screening centres in recent weeks which led to long waiting times for anyone attending as a walk-in without an appointment.

A spokesperson said that Cork Kerry Community Care’s priority at the swabbing sites is to provide the public with safe, timely and efficient testing.

Those who cannot attend their designated appointment are being asked to cancel ahead of the appointment time so the slot can be offered to others. Pic; Larry Cummins.
Those who cannot attend their designated appointment are being asked to cancel ahead of the appointment time so the slot can be offered to others. Pic; Larry Cummins.

The temporary move to appointment-only testing is aimed at managing the demand for appointments and spread appointments throughout the day.

Those who cannot attend their designated appointment are being asked to cancel ahead of the appointment time so the slot can be offered to others, which in turn allows others to be tested as quickly as possible.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Covid clinical lead, Elizabeth Healy, said:

If you can’t make your appointment, you can cancel via the text message you received to confirm your appointment.

“Cancelling your appointment as soon as you know you’re not going to make it means that the appointment slot can be freed up and offered to others.” Any member of the public can still book themselves an appointment by visiting here.

Cork friends avoid jail for Leaving Cert results celebration 'schoolboy prank' where bottle was pressed between victim's buttocks

